BREAKING: Trump to Sign Massive Executive Order

President Trump signed a far reaching executive order Monday that is going to cut the federal fat… that’s very, very good news. Smaller government is always better government. It will make agencies more efficient, smaller and will trim costs. The order instructs the Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to “propose a plan to reorganize governmental functions and eliminate unnecessary agencies … components of agencies and agency programs.” Pink slips cometh. The EO gives the heads of agencies 180 days to submit a reorganization plan. This is all part of Trump’s goal to massively cut government regulations and waste.

After he receives agency leaders’ recommendations, Mulvaney will get another 180 days to submit a plan to Trump. It will include “recommendations to eliminate unnecessary agencies, components of agencies, agency programs and to merge functions.” A thorough examination of all executive departments and agencies is now in the works. They intend to find out “where money is being wasted.” Agencies have been directed to try to find functions that are “duplicative” or outdated to make the federal government more “efficient.” Trump believes trimming the federal government will help reduce government spending and it will. But it will also reduce the red tape holding back businesses and growth. The media, especially the Washington Post, are apoplectic over this, claiming it will destroy the government. We can only hope it will do just that to large portions of it.

From Townhall:

President Trump signed a new executive order Monday instructing federal government agencies to cut duplicative and unnecessary programs across the board. The order is intended to “improve the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of the executive branch.” “This order requires a thorough examination of every executive department and agency to see where money is being wasted, how services can be improved and whether programs are truly serving American citizens,” Trump said at the White House. “Based on this input, we will develop a detailed plan to make the federal government work better, reorganizing, consolidating and eliminating where necessary. In other words, making the federal government more efficient and very, very cost productive. So we’re going to do something, I think, very, very special.” .@POTUS w his cabinet watching, signed an exec order that requires thorough exam of every executive department & agency pic.twitter.com/ugjgvCGAfy — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 13, 2017

This is an ambitious move to stop the bleeding at the federal level. I really hope they are merciless in cutting waste and reducing government. It would help things immensely to get rid of entire agencies if we can. “We have assembled one of the greatest cabinets in history,” Trump said in signing the executive order following his first Cabinet meeting. “And we want to empower them to make their agencies as lean and effective as possible and they know how to do it. Today there is duplication and redundancy everywhere. Billions and billions of dollars are being wasted.”

Trump will need help from Congress on this one. But he has appointed people who are brilliant leaders in the business world. They got there by being efficient. Now it’s time to apply that to the federal government and it should be a wonder to watch. Let’s hope it works this time.