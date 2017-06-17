BUH-BYE OBAMA! Trump Applauds Cuban Victims of Communism: ‘Now We Hold the Cards’

President Trump is at least partially rolling back Barack Obama’s Cuban policy, which is very good news. Now, in order to do business in Cuba, you have to pay a business directly, not the communist military. Trump’s new policy, signed shortly after the speech, would “enforce the ban on tourism, enforce the embargo… take concrete steps that ensure investments float directly to the people so they can open private businesses and begin to build their country’s future,” according to the President. Until Cuba is no longer a communist dictatorship, we should sever all ties with them. But this is a good start.

Trump also demanded the return of Joanne Chesimard, the Black Liberation Army operative who escaped from a New Jersey prison after being convicted of murdering a state trooper during a traffic stop on the turnpike in May 1973. She has lived a privileged life in Cuba ever since and the left has cheered her on. He wants her back to answer for her cop-killing ways.

From Breitbart:

In Miami, the heart of America's Cuban exile community, President Donald Trump sounded the death knell of predecessor Barack Obama's "normalization" policy towards Cuba, vowing," we will not be silent in the face of communist oppression any longer." Opening with a recognition of recent victims of leftist violence – U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier, recently released by Cuba ally North Korea, and Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) – Trump called for the audience to pray for them and all the American and Cuban people. He then listed some of the Cuban dissidents present for his speech in Florida, including Jorge Luis García Pérez (Antúnez), who suffered 17 years in prison for objecting to communism, and Cary Roque, a dissident who Trump allowed to deliver a few short words. Trump also took a moment to acknowledge two dissidents not present in Miami – José Daniel Ferrer of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU) and Berta Soler of the Ladies in White – who were banned from traveling to the event by the communist regime. The president honored the "great people" who fought at Bay of Pigs, the 2506 Brigade veterans present at the event, and the "children of Operation Peter Pan." "We want to thank you all for being a voice for the voiceless," Trump concluded. "The exiles and dissidents here today have witnessed communism destroy a nation, just as communism has destroyed every nation where it has ever been tried."

Trump had this to say about communism: “You look at what happened and what communism has done,” he said. “Believers persecuted for preaching the word of God, you watch the Women in White – bruised, bloodied, and captured on their way from Mass, you have heard the chilling cries of loved ones or the cracks of firing squads piercing through the ocean breeze — not a good sound. This is the simple truth of the Castro regime: my administration will not hide from it, excuse it, or glamorize it, and we will never, ever be blind to it. We know what is going on and we remember what happened,” Trump promised. That was a terrific statement and I pray he does exactly what he says here.

“Last year, I promised to be a voice against repression. You went out and you voted, and here I am,” the President told the audience. “Now that I am President, America will expose the crimes of the Castro regime… now we hold the cards.” And it is long, long, long overdue. Finally a President who will take on the Castro tyrants. Those cards, the president promised, would be used to pressure a regime that “harbors cop killers, hijackers, and terrorists,” and has “shipped arms to North Korea and fueled chaos in Venezuela.” Don’t forget they are allies of Russia, China and Iran as well. This looks like another promise kept… this time to American Cubans.