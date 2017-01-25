Business Leaders Leave Meeting With Trump STUNNED, Have UNEXPECTED Announcement

Union leaders aren’t typically fond of Republicans, and they weren’t thrilled with some of Donald Trump’s first moves in office. But after a group of union leaders met with Trump, their entire outlook changed.

Trump met with business and union leaders on Monday to speak to them about his plans for the economy, and they left the meeting extremely impressed. “We just had probably the most incredible meeting of our careers with (President Donald J. Trump),” Building Trade Union head Sean McGarvey said. “He intends to do the work on the issues he discussed on the campaign trail. It was by far the best meeting I’ve had (in Washington).”

“We believe that President Trump really is going to put America first,” he continued. “I’ve been around this town long enough to know things are said in the heat of battle. The details we just heard from the president, we’ve very excited about.”

Trump explained to them that his plan was to bring jobs back to the United States through manufacturing. “What we want to do is bring manufacturing back to our country,” he said said. “It’s what the people wanted. It’s one of the reasons I’m sitting here instead of someone else sitting here.”

He also went over tax cuts, and getting rid of burdensome regulations. “When somebody wants to put up a factory, it will be expedited. You have to go through the process, but it’s going to be expedited,” he explained. “There will be no country that is going to be faster, better, more fair and at the same time protecting the people of the country.” And he explained that there would be a financial incentive to keep jobs in the United States.



Pres McGarvey on @POTUS in NYT: "He understands the value of driving development, moving people to the middle class” https://t.co/Upd42O0szX — The Building Trades (@BldgTrdsUnions) January 24, 2017

The union leaders also approved of Trump’s move to get rid of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. “It hit home for the people who have been hurting,” said Douglas J. McCarron, general president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.

And ultimately, Trump claims, hard-working Americans will see a better future. “We’re gonna put a lot of people back to work. We’re gonna use common sense,” he said. “It’s inconceivable to me that this was allowed to happen in the first place. And I’m not blaming President Obama for this. This has been going on for decades.”