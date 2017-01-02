These Are The Celebrities That SHOT Trump Down And Why – Americans Now Responding

I think it is the very height of disrespect and damned near unpatriotic to refuse to perform at a presidential inauguration. But a lot of A-lister Hollywood types have done just that. The Daily Caller has a list of eight of them. I’m very surprised that KISS is on that list… Gene Simmons must have been out-voted by his fellow rockers. As for the others, there are no surprises here. I think they all need to get over it and accept that Donald Trump is now their President. I think they will come to regret behaving like this.

Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be there. Although there may not be a whole lot of celebrities there, Trump will have the military and police there, as well as other first responders. And he will have a section of the American people there supporting him all the way. Trump won’t miss the celebrity support and neither will his supporters. Those that count will be there and there’s a good chance Bibi Netanyahu will attend.

From the Conservative Tribune:

There are plenty of celebrities who are willing to be patriotic, so long as the Democrats are in charge. When it’s the GOP, not so much. That’s why we’ve heard plenty about celebs who are boycotting performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonies. The GOP has been striking back, though, with NBC News reporting that Bristol Palin has gone as far as to call the biased celebs “sissies” in a blog post. Courtesy of The Daily Caller, here are eight celebs who have turned Trump down. Is your favorite celeb among them?

Celebrities couldn’t get enough of Trump when he was just a regular ole’ billionaire running The Apprentice. But get elected as a Republican President and they shun you. Americans won’t forget this. Bristol Palin wrote a scorching post on Patheos calling these glory hounds out. “Isn’t it amazing how ‘not cool’ it is to be conservative in the public eye? Either Hollywood is that far off — or we have so many sissies we have in the spot light too scared to stand for what they believe in!” Palin wrote. I couldn’t agree more.

I have not always agreed with Bristol and I still don’t like what she wrote on Ted Cruz, but she’s right on this point. These elitist snobs are going to rue the day they tried to show they were better than the President of the United States. That’s okay… I have a feeling Jackie Evancho is going to get a massive launch into fame over this and Donald Trump has a very long memory concerning those that are not loyal. That bill will eventually come due.