Celebs Who Declined Trumps’ Inauguration Will Be Wishing They Hadn’t When They See This… [VIDEO]

Looks like Jackie Evancho will be getting the last laugh all the way to the bank. She has pretty much stood alone in accepting the invitation to sing at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration. The other two entities performing are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes (under protest). I have listened to the wondrous voice of Jackie Evancho for years. She is a prodigy and her voice is simply heavenly. She will be fantastic at the event and it will be historic.

Jackie’s latest album, “Someday at Christmas,” is now #1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart. TMZ reports that her weekly album sales quadrupled in digital sales and retailers had to restock twice to keep up with the demands. The common man loves Jackie’s dulcet tones and her patriotism. Her detractors said this would ruin her… what appearing at Trump’s Inauguration will do is make her very famous and even more popular.

From the Independent Review Journal:

Donald Trump may be having a difficult time trying to find performers for his inauguration on January 20th, but there’s one singer who is putting politics aside – and it’s paying off…literally. It was first rumored that Elton John would perform, but that was quickly denied. Then Italian singer Andrea Bocelli backed out after receiving too much pressure from fans. Many others, including KISS, Celine Dion, and Justin Timberlake have declined performing for Trump, as well. But Jackie Evancho, a runner-up on the show “America’s Got Talent,” put all politics aside and says she will perform the national anthem at the celebration, despite other A-lister’s objections. The 16-year-old has been a prolific singer and entertainer ever since she was a child. At age 10, she appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” but since 2009, she’s released six studio albums, three live albums, one EP, and 31 singles, according to Cosmopolitan.

Below, I have given you a taste of Jackie’s talent then and now. When I first heard her, I thought my eyes and ears were malfunctioning. The voice that came from a little girl that was 10 years-old six years ago, did not match the child that contained it. Now, she has blossomed into a beautiful young woman and her talent is even more stunning.

I am not a huge opera fan, but I did adore Phantom of the Opera and I enjoy Jackie’s performances immensely. She has the voice of a siren and the presence of an angel. President-elect Donald Trump could not have picked a more incredible talent for his big day. There are few singers who just make you drop everything you are doing and listen… Jackie is one of those rare prodigies. Not to mention, she has a spine of steel and stood her ground when other celebrities went running. Now it is paying off.