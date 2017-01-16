Check Out What Melania Is Doing To The White House – Michelle Will Be LIVID

Every FLOTUS wants to make the White House her own and Melania is planning to do just that, and this is 100% what you would expect from her.

Kinda makes me want to visit the White House, actually.

From ReportMe24.com:

After Donald Trump secured the presidency, election designers decided to wage war Melania Trump, saying they will refuse to work with the future first lady because of her husband’s politics. Now, Melania is letting it be known that she intends to continue looking great—with our without their help.

According to reports from Melania’s makeup artist Nicole Bryl, the First Lady will introduce a ‘glam room’ to the White House.

“There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe,” Bryl told Stylish. “Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario, which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look.”

Bryl also explained that each makeup session will take “about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus. If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen.”

“There will be a meeting with the entire creative team to discuss the look for each given event for that day, as there will be several. Melania will absolutely let us know what she envisions for herself, since she always has such a strong and secure idea of how she likes things. It makes it that much easier for the rest of us to team together and execute her vision,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing what she has decided to wear. It’s always a treat to be a part of her impeccable beauty creation,” Bryl concluded.