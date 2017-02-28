Check Out What Trump Did Saturday Night While No One Was Watching…

Liberals have used the “racism” card on just about every Republican in office, and Donald Trump is no exception. Trump is constantly portrayed as a sexist, a racist, and an anti-Semite, and admittedly, there are things he has said and done in the past to back it up. But is it true? Judging by what he just did, maybe not.

Weekends are typically slow news days, but that doesn’t apply to the president. Trump went out to eat at the BLT Steakhouse at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., which got massive coverage — and mockery — for his choice to eat a steak well-done with ketchup. But what about the rest of the evening?

former U.K. Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, Gov. Rick Scott of Florida, first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and people present at the restaurant described Trump as “relaxed and funny”. Independent Journal Review reporter Benny Johnson said, “Trump and his party get up to leave. The president is stopped momentarily for selfies and handshakes. Discreetly, Trump can be seen handing cash to one of the Latino busboys for his table.”

Specifically, Trump gave the busboy $100. And he did it without any kind of fanfare, or calling attention to what he did.

While there are countless stories of Trump being crass or offensive, there are also examples like this — where Trump is kind, or goes above and beyond to do something nice for the people around him. And it certainly calls into question his so-called “racism”.

