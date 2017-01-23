WHAT!? Chelsea Defends Barron Trump Then Uses Him As Political Prop Against His Dad

It’s not enough for liberals to attack Donald Trump; they’ve also been going after his family, including his 10-year-old son, Barron Trump. But he just got a very unlikely defender in Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea. But were her motives really altruistic?

Liberals have been bullying Barron Trump left and right, even going so far as to say that he’s autistic, and with one particularly nasty liberal saying that he would be the country’s “first homeschool shooter”. To her credit, Chelsea Clinton spoke up for Barron and slammed the people attacking him. But she also had a little bit more to say than just “leave Barron alone”.



Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

So she defended Barron Trump… and then immediately went after his dad. Hm.

She was so close to doing a good thing, too. That corrupt Clinton upbringing must be hard to forget.