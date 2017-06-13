CNN Interviews A Bunch Of Trump Supporters – The Results Will Make Trump PROUD! [VIDEO]

It would appear, if you go by this CNN panel, that the Comey hearing actually helped President Trump. It certainly didn’t hurt him. Voters from Ohio were asked by CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman, “How many of you feel better about Donald Trump, your president, after this hearing?” Shocker… nine out of nine raised their hands. Mic drop. I wish I could have seen the look on Tuchman’s face. Priceless. Four of the panelists said that Comey lied… none of them said President Trump did. Again… mic drop.

The media was roundly blamed for distorting things, as they should be. The Clintons were also blamed for this mess. One man said Comey’s testimony failed the common sense test. “I believe he didn’t adequately explain why couldn’t just tell Trump that this is inappropriate, or tell the chief of staff or DOJ to tell Trump. He continued on with that and he couldn’t adequately explain that. Its like — you know, I feel the whole thing was wrapped around this one,” he said, referring to Comey’s testimony. And that is correct. Comey tried to paint himself as a victim, but just came off as weak and pathetic in my opinion.

From Western Journalism:

Trump supporters in the heartland of America are standing by their president, if one panel of voters is any guide. Last week, CNN went to the court of public opinion to find out whether the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey had any impact on voters who supported President Donald Trump last fall. The verdict: It didn't. As the segment concluded, CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman asked the group of voters from Butler County, Ohio: "How many of you feel better about Donald Trump, your president, after this hearing?" Nine out of nine participants raised their hands. During the session at Rick's Tavern & Grille in Fairfield, Ohio, four of the nine panelists said Comey lied, but none said Trump did. "For those of you who did not raise your hands, if neither person lied, how can that be possible? They tell different things. Who didn't raise their hand? Why do you think if nobody lied, how can that have happened?" Tuchman asked. "Well, first of all, things can be distorted and appeared like lies, and I think maybe the media might have distorted some things," one woman replied. "He's been manipulated by the Clintons, too," a man responded.

Then Tuchman tried another tack… he asked the panelists if it would have been wrong if Trump fired Comey because of the various Russia-related investigations underway. He did not get the response he had hoped for: “I don’t have a problem with that. First of all, Mr. Trump represents the United States of America. President Trump is our president and he sets a standard for everything. And when he asked — ,” one woman chimed in with.

Then Tuchman went on to counter with how President Trump had originally said he approved of the job Comey was doing and then just fired him. The woman who started her sentence went on to finish, much to the ire of Tuchman: “Well, I think he tried to be uplifting and encouraging to … ’employees,’” the woman responded. “But also he set Mr. Comey several opportunities to be forthright and honest with him, forthcoming with some answers that Mr. Comey kind of dropped the ball on that,” she added. In other words Comey lied and Trump didn’t trust him. President Trump had every right to fire him. Looks like many out there support him on it… poor CNN.