CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: [Trump] Got To The White House By ‘Bulls****ing’ His Way Through Life [WATCH]

CNN host Fareed Zakaria…yeah, he’s up on the chopping block today – and no that wasn’t a reference to radical Islam or me somehow comparing him to some awful form of execution. The man isn’t even Muslim, so please calm yourselves, folks.

He recently supposed on CNN late Friday that President Donald Trump is twisted and fake and only became successful in his life and career by “bullsh***ing” his way through it.

…Those are some heavy accusations, Fareed, but I’ll let you finish…

Speaking with Don Lemon, he said:

“The president is somewhat indifferent to things that are true or false. He’s spent his whole life bulls–tting. He’s succeeded by bulls–tting. He has gotten the presidency by bulls–tting.”

“It’s very hard to tell somebody at that point that bulls–t doesn’t work, because look at the results right? But that’s what he does. He sees something, he doesn’t particularly care if it’s true or not, he just puts it out there. And then he puts something else out.”

Well, yeah. If Fareed and the rest of the media are going to continue to go out on a personal vendetta against the President, they will lose every time. Trump has done nothing but play them like a fiddle and will continue to do so. I realize what the media is saying, believe me, I didn’t vote for Trump. I understand. But they have to understand one VERY important aspect:

The PEOPLE are not on their side. They lost ALL credibility with half the country by airing nothing more than advocacy news for the Democratic party and no news media outlet has ever apologized to the viewer for abandoning their posts to be the Obama Administration’s lap dog for the last eight years…So, they’ll have to forgive us if we turn our backs on them when they cry wolf in sheep’s clothing…

Eat up, Wolfy.



"He has succeeded by bullshitting." @FareedZakaria reprising his theory about Trump as a BS artist. https://t.co/1IuVOqLxIS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 18, 2017

And by the way, Trump succeeded because the media and the Left chose to back a corruption filled, morally debased liar…they lost the election all by themselves. So shame on them, not everyone else.