Congress Issues Warning: We’ll Begin IMPEACHMENT Proceedings If…

Rumors are swirling once again that President Trump could possibly fire Robert Mueller and/or Rod Rosenstein. The left is threatening the President and saying they will begin immediate impeachment proceedings if he does so. First off, go for it. Both of those men serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States and he is well within his powers to hire and fire as he sees fit. Second, I doubt he will. It would be incredibly bad optics for him. I think he should now let this play out and let everything be laid out for the American public to see. I said at the time that Mueller was a mistake, but it would be a an equally bad mistake to ditch him now.

The left is panicked that Trump is looking to get rid of Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the midst of the Russia and Comey drama. Trump issued a tweet on the 16th: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.” Of course, the left is screaming now over a whole lot of nothing concerning that tweet. Jay Sekulow, who is now one of President Trump’s attorneys, is saying that Trump is not under investigation and never has been.

From Breitbart:

Several Democrats in Congress warned President Trump on Friday that he will face consequences if he fires special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. “All Americans, regardless of party, agree on the fundamental principle that no one is above the law,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told MSNBC Friday. “And if President Trump were to fire Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein, and then [get] special counsel Mueller fired, I believe Congress would begin impeachment proceedings.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) echoed Lieu’s sentiments, saying that Congress would come together to make sure they overrule Trump’s authority on the matter. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “Congress will not allow the president to so egregiously overstep his authority,” Schiff said in a statement. “If President Trump were to try to replicate [former President Richard] Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre by firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in addition to Mueller, Congress must unite to stop him–without respect to party, and for the sake of the nation,” he added.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) says she thinks the President’s tweet is evidence that he’d consider getting rid of Rosenstein. “The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired. That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office.” Again, no it isn’t. And all of this over something that is a rumor and probably won’t happen. Sheesh.

In his Tuesday testimony before the Senate, Rosenstein said he would only fire Mueller under “lawful and appropriate orders” to prove Mueller’s firing is for a “good cause.” Rosenstein also stated that he could personally be fired and that the President would replace him if that happened. He reiterated that he serves at the pleasure of the President of the United States. Simply for stating the obvious, the left is now having a panic attack and a meltdown. Threats will get them nowhere and these Democrats might do well to remember that.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017