CREEPY: Secret Service CAUGHT Taking Selfies with Sleeping Trump

Problems with the Secret Service have dated back through the Obama administration, but it seems that they haven’t gotten any better for Donald Trump. It seems that security has been lacking, which is bad enough, but now they’ve crossed a major line.

Security breaches have included a man with mace jumping the White House fence and making it onto the grounds before he was caught and arrested. Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino heavily criticized the breech, saying that it showed that Trump was not being given adequate protection. Now, it seems that his family’s privacy is being violated, too.

Two Secret Service agents are being investigated after they were found to have taken selfies with Donald Trump’s grandson while he was sleeping. Eight-year-old Donald Trump III was travelling with his parents, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa, back to Manhattan from their family estate in Westchester, New York. He fell asleep and woke up to the agents taking selfies and was “freaked out” — understandably.

Trump told his mother Vanessa what had happened, who told her husband. The incident is now being handled by top Secret Service brass, and the agents responsible have been called to the Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility in Washington, D.C., although it’s not clear what their punishments will be.

The agency soon released a statement addressing the controversy. “The US Secret Service is aware of a matter involving two of our agents and one of our protectees,” a spokesman said. “Our Office of Professional Responsibility will always thoroughly review a matter to determine the facts and to ensure proper, long-standing protocols and procedures are followed. The Secret Service would caution individuals to not jump to conclusions that may grossly mischaracterize the matter.”

What do you think should happen to these two agents?