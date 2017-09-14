Deal Or No Deal On DACA WIth No Border Wall

What actually just happened?

(Daily Caller) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi say President Donald Trump agreed to legalize recipients of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program without a border wall. “We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President. The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” the two Democratic leaders said in a joint statement late Wednesday night.

This caused many MAGA folks to lose their minds, such as the head cheerleader

At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

The other head cheerleader, Sean Hannity, blamed the GOP. Joe Walsh responded to Hannity, saying it was Trump’s fault, and to stop coddling him. Breitbart even called Trump “Amnesty Don.”

But, Sarah Sanders tweeted out that “While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.” And Trump this morning

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

One has to wonder where the reality lies

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar echoed Pelosi and Schumer telling reporters that the president told a group of House members who visited the White House Wednesday that Trump was not interested in funding the border wall in the DACA fix. “We were talking about DACA. We brought up DACA. Then he [Trump] says, ‘We need border security,’” Cuellar told reporters. “And then he looks up and says, ‘No wall. Put it somewhere else.'”

Reading in Politics, it seems as if Trump was willing to do a deal on DACA without the border wall funding being in this particular bill, but the funding would need to be elsewhere. It’s not being forgotten. Of course, where better to put it than right in any DACA bill? Because, otherwise, it will not get done.

Of course, the bills that are under discussion would provide legal avenues for way more than the supposed 800,000 Dreamers. Hundreds of thousands more. And Trump seems to be going full bore Amnesty with his tweets this morning, such as

“Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!” Trump wrote. “They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security.”

OK, let’s compromise: the parents have to self deport prior to any initiation of legal status for DACA kids. Since the parents broke the law, that seems fair.

As the saying goes, the proof is in the details. We’ll wait to see what they are. Based on previous GOP attempts, they’ll surely disappoint us, as they’ll give it all up to Democrats for security that will never materialize.

Crossed at Pirate's Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.