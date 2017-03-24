Dem “IMPEACH TRUMP” Crowd Receives TERRIBLE News And I Can’t Stop Smiling

Dem “IMPEACH TRUMP” Crowd Receives TERRIBLE News And I Can’t Stop Smiling
24 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Virtually as soon as Donald Trump was sworn in as president, the impeachment rumblings began. Opponents were looking for any reason they could to force him out of office, and multiple Democrats have talked about it as if it’s a mere eventuality. Unfortunately, their one greatest hope for impeachment has just been completely destroyed.

The impeach-Trump crowd was hoping to use the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution. In Article I, Section 9, it reads, “No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or Foreign State.” Liberals believe that Trump’s hotels violate this clause, because they take in foreign guests.

It wasn’t just people on Twitter; DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison tried to use this same argument. The claim is that it is illegal for Trump to maintain an ownership stake in his Trump Hotel, located in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., and he therefore should be impeached.

Unfortunately for Ellison and his fellow libs, a judge disagrees.

Of course, liberals didn’t accept this; they quickly began spouting conspiracy theories.

It’s ridiculous, because this was never going to result in Trump’s impeachment. But they tried anyway, and failed, and now they’re pretending that there’s some sort of conspiracy at play.

Give it a rest, liberals. It’s never going to happen.

Cassy Fiano

More articles by Cassy Fiano

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend