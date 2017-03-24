Dem “IMPEACH TRUMP” Crowd Receives TERRIBLE News And I Can’t Stop Smiling

Virtually as soon as Donald Trump was sworn in as president, the impeachment rumblings began. Opponents were looking for any reason they could to force him out of office, and multiple Democrats have talked about it as if it’s a mere eventuality. Unfortunately, their one greatest hope for impeachment has just been completely destroyed.

The impeach-Trump crowd was hoping to use the Emoluments Clause in the Constitution. In Article I, Section 9, it reads, “No Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or Foreign State.” Liberals believe that Trump’s hotels violate this clause, because they take in foreign guests.

Trump has given us 3 separate incredibly valid reasons to eject him in just 60 days: Emoluments. Russian collusion. And mental unfitness. — Grudge (@grudging1) March 23, 2017 Anybody asked Gorsuch for his definition of the Emoluments Clause yet? I have a feeling that might be important. #GorsuchHearing — Nunca Trump (@EveryTrumpFan) March 21, 2017 President Donald Trump Has Also Got a Domestic Emoluments Clause Problem | The Report: Opinion | US News https://t.co/44hAHB67Su — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 21, 2017

It wasn’t just people on Twitter; DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison tried to use this same argument. The claim is that it is illegal for Trump to maintain an ownership stake in his Trump Hotel, located in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., and he therefore should be impeached.

Unfortunately for Ellison and his fellow libs, a judge disagrees.

JUST IN: Trump Hotel in Washington does not violate conflict of interest rules – U.S. General Services Administration — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) March 23, 2017

Of course, liberals didn’t accept this; they quickly began spouting conspiracy theories.

@AP GSA? One of the only agencies that got a funding increase in Trump budget. Funny coincidence. — steve laredo (@stevelaredo) March 23, 2017

It’s ridiculous, because this was never going to result in Trump’s impeachment. But they tried anyway, and failed, and now they’re pretending that there’s some sort of conspiracy at play.

Give it a rest, liberals. It’s never going to happen.