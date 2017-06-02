Doctor with Multiple Firearms ARRESTED on Trump Property

Donald Trump just had a huge scare on Wednesday, after a crazed doctor was arrested at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington. Dr. Bryan Moles was armed with several firearms, and said he was driving to see Trump. He also boasted that he had enough ammunition, supplies, and cell phones to rival Timothy McVeigh “on a camping trip”.

Moles was armed with an assault rifle and a handgun when he was arrested, and faces charges of unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm. He had bragged to an acquaintance that he had brought ammunition, survival supplies, and several cell phones for his trip to see Trump.

A Washington, D.C. superior court judge released Moles, provided he stays away from both the Trump Hotel and the White House. But he is due in court again on Friday, and was forced to agree to temporarily relinquich access to weapons he has at his home in Pennsylvania.

Moles is a Navy veteran with two children, and is described in charging documents as having PTSD, as well as being a recovering alcoholic and marijuana addict. Before leaving to go on his trip, Moles called a friend and said he was “a refugee intent on bringing down big pharmacy and big business medicine”. It was then that he compared himself to two famous domestic terrorists, saying that his car looked like “Timothy McVeigh or Eric Rudolph was going on a camping trip”. McVeigh was responsible for the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people, while Rudolph was the perpetrator behind the Olympic Park bombings, killing two people and injuring over 100 more.

After leaving the disturbing messages, an anonymous tipster contacted police and let them know of Moles’ intentions. Authorities tracked him down, and found a safe with $10,000 in his hotel room, with Moles saying that he had cleaned out his bank accounts “in order to live the life he always wanted before it was too late”. The Secret Service, however, interviewed Moles and determined that he was not a threat.