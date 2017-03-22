Donald Trump Takes a Jab at Colin Kaepernick… Watch How the Audience Responds!

Colin Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, got a lot of headlines for his on-field Black Lives Matter protest, in which he refused to stand for the National Anthem. It quickly spread across the league, but backfired wildly on him: he was let go from the 49ers, and no other team is willing to touch him. President Donald Trump addressed the controversy, and the crowd loved what he had to say.

Trump was addressing a rally in Louisville, Kentucky when the subject of Kaepernick’s flailing career came up. “It was reported that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” he said as the crowd cheered. “Do you believe that? I just saw that.”

“I said, if I remember that one, I’m going to report it to the people of Kentucky,” he continued. “They like it when people actually stand for the American flag.”

Kaepernick has said that he’s done with his protest, but it may be too little, too late. Last season, NFL ratings plummeted as more and more players refused to stand for the National Anthem, and Kaepernick became more and more toxic. It’s not surprising that he’s trying to backtrack now, but the damage has been done. And with Donald Trump openly mocking Kaepernick, it could be even harder for him to get a job.

Do you think another team should sign him?