DRUDGE: NSA Documents Reveal That Trump WAS Under Surveillance

Drudge is claiming that credible law enforcement sources have supplied InfoWars with evidence that President Trump and Alex Jones were both under surveillance from 2004 thru 2010. Many out there believe this… frankly, I have no idea… but I have severe doubts. I’d love to be proven wrong on this one, so I’ll let you make up your own minds. Michael Zullo, who was formerly the commander and chief investigator of the Cold Case Posse (CCP) under Joe Arpaio, supposedly provided parts of a database that contains the incriminating information. I’m not sure how he would get a hold of that information, but this story is all over Drudge and the talk shows this morning. Allegedly, it was given to him by a whistleblower.

Currently, Comey is testifying on the hill that the FBI has seen no evidence of surveillance on Trump. For the record, I don’t believe him either. I believe there was some form of surveillance on Trump during the election. But before that? I don’t see why there would be unless he was dealing with a foreign entity. As for Jones, I’m not buying that one at all. Until I see hard evidence and multiple sources on Drudge’s claim this morning, I am taking it with a mountain of salt.

From WND:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Infowars.com have obtained credible information from law enforcement sources regarding individual records of U.S. citizens under National Security Agency (NSA) electronic surveillance in the years 2004 through 2010 – a database that suggests both Donald J. Trump and Alex Jones were under illegal, unauthorized government monitoring during those years. Michael Zullo, formerly the commander and chief investigator of the Cold Case Posse (CCP), a special investigative group created in 2006 in the office of Joseph M. Arpaio, formerly the sheriff in Maricopa County, an Arizona State Certified Law Enforcement Agency, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, provided sections of the database to Infowars.com. The electronic surveillance database, provided to Zullo by a whistleblower in 2013, was apparently created by the NSA as part of the NSA’s illegal and unconstitutional Project Dragnet electronic surveillance of U.S. citizens, first revealed by news reports published in 2005, as further documented by the revelations of whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013.

I don’t know much about Project Dragnet. I don’t even have verification that it really existed. As for it being connected to Edward Snowden, that doesn’t help validate it. I consider Snowden to be a stone cold traitor, who is in league with the Russians and should be executed. That’s just my personal feelings on the subject.

Why would the NSA start watching Trump and his family all the way back in 2004? It just doesn’t make any sense to me. According to this, even his hotel staff were under surveillance. It sounds very, very paranoid and delusional to me. According to InfoWars, Sheriff Arpaio and Chief Investigator Zullo have identified dozens of entries at various addresses, including both Trump Tower in New York City and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, under which Donald Trump was apparently under NSA electronic surveillance from 2004, during President George W. Bush’s term of office, through 2009, the first year of President Obama’s presidency.

Sorry, just not buying it, but if you want to read more on it, you can read up on it here.