In Your Face Liberal LIARS – Here’s PROOF Trump Did Not Mock A Special Needs Reporter

Last night, self-important actress Meryl Streep revived the old, tired liberal talking point of Donald Trump allegedly mocking a disabled reporter.

Well, Catholics 4 Trump did a little investigating to try to get the truth back when the media first “broke” this story, which you know we won’t get it from the mainstream media and what they found will shock libs around the nation.

According to this website, there is irrefutable proof that Trump did not mock Serge Kovaleski, a reporter suffering from Arthrogryposis which causes restricted movement in the joints.

It all started after Trump asserted that there were Muslims in New Jersey celebrating the tragedy of 9/11. The Washington Post attempted to “fact-check” Trump’s claim and at the end decided they were false. (Shocking, I know.)

Of course, the Post ended up with egg on their face when Trump actually found a post from one of their own writers who reported that police had detained several people seen celebrating in New Jersey after the planes crashed into the World Trade Center. The article in question had been written by Kovaleski.

In Jersey City, within hours of two jetliners’ plowing into the World Trade Center, law enforcement authorities detained and questioned a number of people who were allegedly seen celebrating the attacks and holding tailgate-style parties on rooftops while they watched the devastation on the other side of the river.

He was then pressured by the left wing media to recant his previous report, so as to take away any evidence Trump had to prove his assertion.

“I certainly do not remember anyone saying that thousands or even hundreds of people were celebrating,” said Serge Kovaleski, one of the reporters. “That was not the case, as best as I can remember.”

Trump addressed the backtracking at his next rally, which took place in South Carolina. This is when the controversy began.

Enter Donald Trump’s rally in South Carolina soon thereafter. During the rally Trump pointed all of this out and paraphrased Kovaleski’s backtracking as he impersonated a groveling reporter changing his story under pressure. While he did this, Trump moved his hands around quickly, acting flustered. Soon thereafter, the media revealed still photos of Kovaleski with his right hand in a permanently flexed position downward announcing that he was disabled. The media then shifted from trying to defend their oversight of the 9/11 Post article and instead, with disapproving shocked outrage, accused Trump of mocking a reporter’s disability. Some liberals went even further and freeze-framed a millisecond of the Trump video at the exact moment when his hand went into a flexed posture. Then they dishonestly put this screen capture side by side with a picture of Kovaleski’s flexed hand. Thus, you saw the following photo spread like wildfire over social media with commentary condescendingly and horrifyingly excoriating trump as a monster: The media’s clear implication was that Trump was mocking the way Kovaleski moved his arms. People watching the clip of Trump’s impersonation only knew that Kovaleski was disabled. Thus, they naturally assumed Kovaleski’s disability must be similar to cerebral palsy where he has limited control of his movements and is prone to have muscle spasms or move his arms in jerky motions as Trump was doing at the rally. This is precisely the image the media wanted in people’s minds. They wanted this to be the story: that Donald Trump knowingly and intentionally mocked the flailing arm motions of someone who can’t control his muscles. They knew this would naturally trigger a visceral reaction of disgust from viewers and outrage amongst the disabled and all decent Americans, many of whom, to this day, think this is exactly what happened. Is it? What the media did not choose to show you was video of Serge Kovaleski. Notice how the media only showed and still shows photos of him. This was done for a reason. As it turns out, Kovaleski’s disability is a congenital condition called arthrogryposis. Arthrogryposis causes restricted movement in the joints but does not cause spasms or uncontrolled moving of the limbs like cerebral palsy does.

Is it really beyond the realm of possibility that the media blew this whole thing out of proportion just for ratings? To me, that seems like something they were willing to do in an effort to not only get more viewers, but to trash Trump in the process. It’s a left-wing win-win.