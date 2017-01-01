This famous world leader might attend Trump’s inauguration; talks in progress!!

Attendees of Presidential Inaugurations include the public, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, high-ranking military officers, former presidents, living Medal of Honor recipients and other dignitaries. There is now a strong possibility that a famous world leader will also attend President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration. Trump’s transition team is in talks with Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu to arrange his attendance at the event. I think this would be fantastic and bonus… it would be the proverbial middle finger to Barack Obama and the UN.

A whole slew of politicians and celebrities attended Barack Obama’s inaugurations, but I don’t remember ever hearing of a leader of a country in attendance. This would indeed be historic in nature. Sources are saying that the Israeli Prime Minister is considering traveling to Washington for the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has flatly stated that the Jewish state is ‘very, very important’ to him. For the first time in forever, a President is putting Israel up front and first for his presidency.

From the New York Post:

President-elect Donald Trump’s advisers want to invite Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to the inauguration or arrange a meeting of the two leaders before then, a source close to the transition said. Transition leaders led by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner have been aggressively courting Netanyahu and want him to attend the Jan. 20 festivities, the source said. “There’s a plan for Trump to meet with Netanyahu,” the source said. “They’re talking all the time. And Netanyahu is talking about possibly going to the inauguration.” Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his victory a day after the presidential election, and Trump had invited the Israeli leader to meet in the US at his “first opportunity.”

Obama’s true face has really shown in the last week or so as he brazenly stabbed Israel in the back at the UN by having the US abstain in their voting to protect the Jewish state. Obama declined to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning settlements. Trump has assured Israel that things will be different after he takes office and last week lamented that the Jewish state was “being treated very, very unfairly” by the international community. And he’s right… it’s monstrously shameful.

Speaking to reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday, Trump lambasted the UN for condemning Israel, saying that “horrible places, that treat people horribly, haven’t even been reprimanded” by the international body. That’s true… instead they slap Israel at every opportunity, when they are the only light of freedom in a sea of Islamic darkness. He refused to directly answer specific questions regarding Israeli policies, but Trump called himself “very, very strong on Israel.”

After the US abstained from last week’s Security Council vote on Resolution 2334, thus allowing the anti-settlement resolution to pass, Trump lashed out at the Obama administration for treating Israel with “with such total disdain and disrespect.” He has asked Israel to hold on until January 20th and has vowed that things will be very different in regards to Israel and the UN when he takes office. It can’t come soon enough.