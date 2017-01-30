Federal Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Immigration Ban Just Got BAD NEWS

Donald Trump put into place a travel ban for residents of seven Muslim-majority countries last week. The move drew swift criticism, but people on both the left and the right. It didn’t take long for the ban to come under fire, with a federal judge putting an emergency stay on the ban. But did it backfire on the judge?

Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly, along with judges in Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington, signed orders blocking the executive order that kept the travelers from entering the United States. As protests raged in airports across the country, the judges’ orders came in on Saturday night, turning protests into cheers.

The ACLU was one of the groups fighting against Trump’s executive order. Yet they have reported that some federal customs agents are refusing to comply with the judges’ strikedown of the order. “The court’s order could not be clearer… they need to comply with the order,” Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants Rights project, said. “It’s enough to be a serious concern.”

While some of Trump’s supporters may cheer the actions of the customs agents, the fact of the matter is, they are breaking the law. The Trump administration should now get actual experts on the situation together — not Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus — to fix the situation as quickly as possible. Until then, the chaos will only continue.