Feminists boycott Trump wine, but guess who’s laughing now!

Another liberal boycott, another bust. And that could be seen as a pun because we are talking about feminists here. The National Organization of Women decided to boycott Trump wines… specifically at Wegmans in Virginia. Unfortunately for these hags, it not only didn’t take, it backfired. Trump wines are sold out at most of Wegmans’ outlets not only in Virginia, but in several other states. Restocking will take three to four weeks. The wine is just that popular and NOW is just that unpopular. Hateful reality bites ladies. And I use the term loosely.

Wegmans sells products based on supply and demand. If the Trump wines were unpopular, they would be dropped. But they are uber sought after currently and they can’t get a new supply of the wine fast enough. This is causing feminists to whine and pitch a fit. “Our role as a retailer is to offer choice to our customers,” Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans said. The moment the boycott was announced, there was a run on Trump wines. Not exactly the result NOW was looking for.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Leftists are determined to stomp out anything with the name “Trump” on it, so it’s no surprise that radical feminists would be behind an attempt to boycott Trump wine. What was awesome – and perhaps totally expected – was how glorious the total and complete failure was. Trump wines aren’t sold everywhere, but they are for sale at Wegmans in Virginia. So during a meeting of the National Organization for Women, President Terry O’Neill said that “certainly if Wegmans is carrying Trump wines, I personally will not shop there.” NOW has more than a half-million dues-paying members, making it the largest feminist organization in the country. But that was all it took. A boycott was underway. “Don’t shop at Wegmans until they stop selling Trump wine,” right? Nope. Trump wines are made in Virginia and Wegmans has been committed to selling local wines. They sell five varieties of Trump Wine. Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for Wegmans, said the grocer has been selling wines from the Charlottesville winery since 2008, before it was owned by Donald Trump — and long before he campaigned for the White House, Richmond.com is reporting.

The Gates-based grocer said that nine of its Virginia stores had sold out of the Trump-branded wine regardless of NOW’s lame boycott. As of Friday, only the Charlottseville store had any bottles left to purchase. 160 bottles of Meritage and 18 of Cru were left. “All other (Virginia) stores are out of stock of all Trump wines,” said Natale. “We will replenish our supply, but it may be three or four weeks before it is available again.” I sincerely doubt that Wegmans could give a flying crap about NOW’s or anyone else’s boycott of Trump wines at this point.

NOW is the largest feminist organization in the US with half a million women that are members. Personally, I’d rather be flayed alive than join those ranks, but whatever. Eric Trump is in charge of the Trump winery and these shrews won’t give him a bit of pause. In fact, they seem to be good for business. So keep it up feminists… your marketing genius is just making Trump wines even more popular.