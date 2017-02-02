Following Trump Ban, Starbucks Makes Immigration Pledge – America Issues BRUTAL Response!

Starbucks has more than once found themselves at the center of controversy. They are a liberal shop… heck, they push communist values. When President Trump announced a refugee ban while extreme vetting can be put in place to protect Americans, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz came unglued. He announced that Starbucks would hire 10,000 refugees. There are people out there incensed that they would do this… hire refugees when veterans and unemployed Americans need jobs. It’s true that Starbucks already has in place a program for veterans and the refugees that will be hired are in all countries that they are based in. However, that doesn’t make it all better. Not by a long shot.

Schultz endorsed Hillary Clinton. He’s all for open borders and bringing in refugees… consequences be damned. Conservatives boycott Starbucks on a regular basis. I think they keep going back because they rationalize it somewhat due to the convenience of getting their daily coffee. They are overpriced and stand against everything I believe in. You will certainly not see me at a Starbucks. The refugee crap was just the whipped cream on top of an already bad cup of Joe.

From Western Journalism:

Consumers promised to make Starbucks pay for its political agenda in the wake of the company’s announcement that it would hire 10,000 refugees. On Sunday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced the company’s response to President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on immigration from seven terror-prone nations and moratorium on refugee settlement. “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question,” he said, announcing that Starbucks would hire 10,000 refugees in its global operations. It was not long before the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag emerged on Twitter. Anyone else sick of @Starbucks CEO's pushing HIS political agenda through our coffee and down our throats?#BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/nKZCzbZknA — McQ (@cultcommoncore) January 30, 2017 Many were angry that Starbucks would hire refugees instead of out-of-work Americans. https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoycottStarbucks?src=hash @CNN @Starbucks I'm sure US citizens that need jobs appreciate ur discrimination against them #DunkinDonutsHasBetterCoffee #BoycottStarbucks — Slowly but (@shirlmercy) January 30, 2017 #BoycottStarbucks

We put Trump in the White House

We can Put Starbucks out of business

They want to hire refugees over Americans go 4 it! — Sandy (@sandra8301) January 30, 2017 When .@Starbucks puts refugees before Americans safety

Time for me to #BoycottStarbucks

Sales will drop from me alone!

Stick 2coffee please! pic.twitter.com/kwKX49tCOB — ❤️MAGA🇺🇸🇮🇱Mama❤️ (@tteegar) January 30, 2017 Black American unemployment rate is double the national average but Starbucks is looking to hire foreigners. #BoycottStarBucks — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) January 30, 2017 Although many Twitter users were angered that Starbucks was putting refugees before veterans, Starbucks does have a program aimed at helping veterans. The program, kicked off in 2014, has hired 8,000 veterans. Although most of the Twitter rage was focused on American operations, Schultz noted that Starbucks does business in 75 countries and that the hiring would take place over five years.

Schultz had this to say about President Trump: “On the other side, we’ve seen such vitriolic display of bigotry and hate and divisiveness, and that is not the leadership we need for the future of the country.” None of that is true and not a whisper about the corruption coming from Hillary Clinton. The guy is biased and blind. And he’s stupid enough to bring his politics into his business.

Schultz refers to himself as a “lifelong Democrat” and is known to be one of America’s most politically outspoken chief executives. Trump supporters are now calling for a new boycott on Starbucks. I hope this one sticks. It’s not worth it to give your business and hard earned money to a Marxist. Especially to a Marxist who has White House aspirations.