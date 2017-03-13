Former Secret Service Agent Comes Forward – Makes TERRIFYING Claim

Last week, the White House had a major scare after a man was able to scale the fence while Donald Trump was present. That in and of itself is worrying, but a former Secret Service agent has even scarier news.

Dan Bongino served as an agent for both President Bush and President Obama, as well as an instructor at the Secret Service training academy. And on Saturday, he spoke out about his fears for the White House, saying that Trump is not being adequately protected. Bongino says that Trump “is not secure in the White House right now as it stands.”

“The secret service is not ready right now to defend the White House,” he claimed. “They’re not. I know that may make people uncomfortable. And frankly, Aaron, I am really getting tired of some of the talking heads on cable news who have never done one minute in the shoes a secret service agent.”

Bongino outlined his suspicions in a video he posted on Facebook:

The man who was able to climb the White House fence had a backpack with him, which contained mace, one of Trump’s books, a laptop, and a passport. He told authorities that he had an appointment with Trump, and was a friend of his. He was later identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Tran, and he has no criminal record. He’s being held without bond, and faces up to 10 years in prison. And it’s the ease with which Tran was able to get over the fence that worries Bongino.

“If one guy with a backpack and Omar Gonzales with a bad knee could get near the residence of the White House, can you tell me with a straight face that a forty-man tactical assault team with heavy weapons wouldn’t take that place down?” he asked.

“This is inexcusable,” he continued. “How many of these are we, as the citizenry, going to tolerate, whether under Barack Obama or now President Trump, before there is enough citizen outrage that the Secret Service actually does something?”

Are you worried about Trump’s safety?