FULL LIST of Companies That Have Publicly Trashed President Trump

Donald Trump’s disastrous executive order banning travel from seven Muslim countries backfired almost immediately. Federal judges issued a stay on the order; protests were launched not just around the country, but around the world; and even a large number of conservative Trump supporters were forced to admit that while the executive order had good intentions, it was implemented recklessly and too quickly. And as if all of that wasn’t enough, American companies have begun to show their disapproval, too.

Starbucks was one of the first out of the gate, with CEO Howard Schultz releasing a statement announcing that Starbucks would now be hiring 10,000 refugees over the next five years. Many Trump supporters immediately responded by announcing that they would boycott the company in response, with the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks quickly trending on social media. A common complaint was that the Starbucks should be giving jobs to veterans instead of refugees, and that Starbucks should be giving those jobs to Americans before refugees. But Starbucks already has a job program for veterans, which includes free college tuition for vets, their spouses, and their children. And the refugee jobs program isn’t solely located in the United States, but will be spread out across the 75 countries where Starbucks is located.

Airbnb was another company voicing their dissent, with CEO Brian Chesky sending a series of tweets illustrating his disapproval, as well as offering free housing for refugees:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Open doors brings all of US together. Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 28, 2017 Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017 Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Jeff Immelt, CEO of General Electric, issued a statement saying that diversity was vital to the company’s operations. “There would be no G.E. without people of all religions, nationalities, gender, sexual orientation and race,” he said.

Amazon sent an e-mail to its employees in response to the executive order. “From the very beginning, Amazon has been committed to equal rights, tolerance and diversity — and we always will be,” the e-mail read. “As we’ve grown the company, we’ve worked hard to attract talented people from all over the world, and we believe this is one of the things that makes Amazon great — a diverse workforce helps us build better products for customers. Our immediate focus is to make sure you all have the information you need to make travel decisions in the coming days and weeks.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook responded by pointing out that Apple would not exist without immigration, as founder Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian immigrant. Cook sent an e-mail to Apple employees preaching the virtue of tolerance:

“As I’ve said many times, diversity makes our team stronger. And if there’s one thing I know about the people at Apple, it’s the depth of our empathy and support for one another. It’s as important now as it’s ever been, and it will not weaken one bit. I know I can count on all of you to make sure everyone at Apple feels welcome, respected and valued. Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship. Our employees represent the finest talent in the world, and our team hails from every corner of the globe. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, ‘We may have all come on different ships, but we are in the same boat now.’”

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg called it a “dangerous policy”, posting on Facebook about the issue. “The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that,” he wrote. “Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talked about how he is an immigrant, and thus opposes the executive order. “As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “We will continue to advocate on this important topic.”?

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, spoke out on Twitter, saying that this was not the way to handle the country’s problems.



The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017 Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Several airlines, including Delta, remained neutral on the order, however, merely saying that customers affected by the ban would not be allowed to board their airlines on flights bound for the United States.