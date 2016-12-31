FUMING MAD! Trump DITCHES Mainstream Press…For Golf!

Now, that is hysterical! President-elect Donald Trump ditched the media to go play golf. His aides feigned surprise… it was just Trump and two dozen Secret Service agents. Gee and the media didn’t even notice. Nice. He didn’t tell anyone. Trump just decided he wanted to play golf and went.

According to Grisham, the President-elect arrived back at Mar-a-Lago at about 3:10 p.m. local time. And the media was still trying to figure out how he ditched them. This presidency has the potential to be very entertaining. I would have paid money to see the media’s faces when they realized they had been snubbed. Good times.

Trump has left his press pool behind on other occasions, including for a dinner with his family in Manhattan shortly after his election. The media went into melt down mode. It was glorious. His staffers appear aware of the frustration he’s caused reporters, recently allowing them more access at Mar-a-Lago and providing more information about his meeting schedule. But I think most of that is for show… I think Trump loves sticking it to the press.

From the Washington Examiner:

President-elect Trump left his press pool behind on Saturday for a game of golf at his club in Jupiter, Fla. Reporters seemed to be caught off guard by the last-minute trip, according to pool reports. Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told the Associated Press that not even she or other aides were aware that Trump had made the half hour trip from his Mar-a-Lago estate where he’d been spending the holidays. “We are in the home stretch of this transition period and don’t anticipate any additional situations like this between now and inauguration,” Grisham said in a statement. “We hope this one incident doesn’t negate all the progress we have made and look forward to continuing the great relationships we have built.” The press, which are typically allowed to follow the sitting president wherever he goes, didn’t learn of the golf trip until a club member posted a photo on Twitter of Trump playing Saturday morning and said he was accompanied by about two dozen Secret Service agents.

And in keeping with dissing the media, Trump sent out his New Year’s wishes – this is epic: “Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” Trump wrote hours before the end of 2016. Talk about poking the badger… I’ll give that to Trump, no one does it better or more frequently.

The President-elect will be spending his New Year’s Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He’ll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone. Wonder if the media is invited? Wonder if he’ll ditch them… again. Heh.