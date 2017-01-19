G.W. Bush Is Hospitalized, Finally Responds To Trump’s Inauguration Invite With THIS Letter

George H.W. Bush has responded to his invitation to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. In typical Bush fashion he was as gracious as ever as he let President-elect Donald Trump know whether he would be able to attend the festivities.



Gracious letter from @GeorgeHWBush to @realDonaldTrump wishing the best "as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country.” pic.twitter.com/haQmmsii2f — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 18, 2017

This is exactly the example people need. Class and dignity.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>