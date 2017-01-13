“God Bless the USA” set to ring out over Trump’s Inauguration as Country Star joins Lineup [VIDEO]

And just as I predicted, the lineup for President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration is coming together. There are number on there that are unexpected. Joining the lineup is country star Lee Greenwood, who also performed for Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Notice that the famed singer of “God Bless the U.S.A.,” the song that united a nation after 9/11, did not perform for either one of Obama’s inaugurations. Telling huh? He will perform on Jan. 19th, the day before Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

He won’t be alone either. Also joining the lineup is Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday and 3 Doors Down. Love all of them and you can bet, my family will be tuned in. They join Cowboy Troy, Big & Rich and Jackie Evancho who will also perform, along with the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. There will also be a whole procession of bands from the military, police, various schools and sports endeavors.

From Yahoo! News:

Country artist Lee Greenwood, best known for his patriotic hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is scheduled to perform for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration during the “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” on Jan 19, the day before he is sworn in. Additionally, Greenwood’s fellow country artist Toby Keith, as well as singer Jennifer Holliday and southern rock band 3 Doors Down, have been added to the lineup for the pre-inauguration concert, the Inaugural Committee said Friday. Prior to Friday’s unveiling, Cowboy Troy, country band Big & Rich and America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho were among the entertainers who were listed as performing at Trump celebrations. This will mark Greenwood’s fourth presidential inauguration ceremony. Previously, he sang during President Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush’s ceremonies. “I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump,” Greenwood said in a statement. “This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies.” Greenwood, who won a Grammy in 1985 for his hit “I.O.U.” and holds multiple country music-related awards, has a discography that includes 22 studio albums over his career. The song “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (in 1991, 2001, and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It was also No. 1 on the pop charts following the events of 9/11.

You should probably look for even more big names to be added to the lineup and perhaps more than a few surprises. This is Donald Trump and he knows how to put on a show. The most important attendees will of course be the police, the military, the first responders and the common man. It’s going to be a heck of a historic party.

This is going to set off fireworks that will continue through the Trump administration, whether that be four or eight years. The excitement is palpable as America gets ready to honor the man they chose for the presidency… an outsider who is about to shake DC to its core. The Trump Team is about to run out onto the field and it should be thunderous.