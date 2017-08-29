Gorka’s Explosive Resignation Letter In Full – What Does It Say To You [READ]

As you already know, Sebastian Gorka resigned from his position at the White House recently. There were a ton of rumors over why he left and baseless claims were made that he was actually forced out. To counter those claims, his full resignation letter has been released, which I am quoting in full here for context, so you can make up your own mind on it. Although there are things I do not like Gorka on, he was a strong fighter against radical Islam and his issue with Trump’s Afghanistan speech was that he did not mention radical Islam at all. I absolutely agree with him that the President should have done that.

It is obvious that Gorka did not want to go, but felt he had no choice with the current makeup within the White House including McMaster. McMaster has been instrumental in removing those most loyal to the President… those who worked with him from the beginning and helped get him elected. The vision and agenda of Trump has also been manipulated by those around him keeping him from getting the things done that he vowed to accomplish. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was the Afghanistan speech. Gorka wanted the Muslim Brotherhood out of our government and that was a very good thing. McMaster does not think that way. He supports the Iran deal and is soft on Islamic extremists.

From Breitbart (letter quoted in full for context):

Dear Mr. President, It has been my high honor to serve in the White House as one of your Deputy Assistants and Strategists. In the last thirty years our great nation, and especially our political, media, and educational elites, have strayed so far from the principles of our Republic's Founding that we faced a grim and godless future. Your victory last November was truly a "Hail Mary pass" on the way to re-stablishing America upon the eternal values enshrined in our Constitution and Declaration of Independence. It is, therefore, all the more difficult for me to tender my resignation with this letter. Your presidency will prove to be one of the most significant events in modern American politics. November the 8th was the result of decades during which the political and media elites felt that they knew better than the people who elect them into office. They do not, and the MAGA platform allowed their voices finally to be heard. Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will "Make America Great Again," have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months. This was made patently obvious as I read the text of your speech on Afghanistan this week. The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of "radical Islam" or "radical Islamic terrorism" proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost. Just as worrying, when discussing our future actions in the region, the speech listed operational objectives without ever defining the strategic victory conditions we are fighting for. This omission should seriously disturb any national security professional, and any American who is unsatisfied with the last 16 years of disastrous policy decisions which have led to thousands of Americans killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent in ways that have not brought security or victory. America is an incredibly resilient nation, the greatest on God's Earth. If it were not so, we could not have survived through the unbelievably divisive years of the Obama Administration, nor witness your message to roundly defeat a candidate who significantly outspent you and had the Fakenews Industrial Complex 100% on her side. Nevertheless, given recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House. As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People's House. Millions of Americans believe in the vision of Making America Great Again. They will help eventually rebalance this unfortunate temporary reality. Despite the historically unprecedented and scandalous treatment you have received at the hands of those within the Establishment and mainstream media who perennially see America as the problem and who wish to re-engineer our nation in their own ideological image, I know you will stay the course for the sake of all America's citizens. When we first met in your offices in New York, in the Summer of 2015, it was instantly clear that you love the Republic and will never give up once you have committed yourself to victory. When it comes to our vital National Security interests, your leadership guarantees that radical Islamic terrorism will be obliterated, that the threat of a nuclear Iran will be neutralized, and that the hegemonic ambitions of Communist China will be robustly countered. I and like-minded compatriots will be working on the outside to support you and your official team as we return America to its rightful and glorious place as the shining "city upon a hill." God Bless America. In Gratitude, Sebastian Gorka

Where I disagree with Gorka is on our military mission and Afghanistan. I am a strong believer that if we just unilaterally pull out of Afghanistan, Iran and the Caliphate would fill the void. Just because America is tired of an endless war and fighting Islamists, doesn’t mean they will quit fighting or attacking us. Should we leave the area, radical Islam would explode in growth and anger and that would be brought home to America. The way you win this war is with overwhelming force which we have not been allowed to do so far. And thus, we are stuck. But make no mistake… you cannot run and hide and stick your head in the sand… they will come for us, I guarantee it.

As I understand it, Gorka used to work for Bannon. Both will now work outside the confines of the White House to help President Trump’s vision come to fruition. They will probably be able to make more headway that way. I am worried concerning who Trump is listening to these days. I’m especially concerned on North Korea. That is another area I disagreed with Bannon and Gorka on. We should be sending teams in to attack that regime, using cyberwarfare against them and possibly utilizing an actual bombing campaign. One way or another war is coming. The question is whether we will get the upper hand or be the underdog in the conflict. I’m not the only person concerned and although Gorka and I do not see eye to eye on certain issues, I’m sure he is concerned as well.