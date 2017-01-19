Gov’t Employees On High ALERT As Trump Considers Special “20% CHANGE”

President-elect Donald Trump is rumored to have begun looking at government spending cuts that could include cutting out about 20 percent of the federal Goliath’s pampered workforce.

Citing anonymous sources, The Washington Examiner gave the scoop:

“Insiders said that the spending reductions in some departments could go as high as 10 percent and staff cuts to 20 percent, numbers that would rock Washington if he follows through. The cuts would target discretionary spending, not mandated programs such as Medicare or Social Security, the sources said.”

The end game to these cuts would allegedly be to help fund the President-elect’s proposed tax cuts, pay for his now infamously conceived southern border wall and balance out the increases in defense spending.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The plan was being embraced “in conservative, anti-tax and anti-spending corners in Washington,” where Republicans have long wanted to take down the government bureaucracy – or at lest look as if they do.

As celebrated by The Washington Times early last year, the size of the federal workforce has hit a record high of 1.4 million under the power of President Barack Obama, who had reportedly forwarded a trend kicked-off by former President Bill Clinton to “cut government in part by outsourcing the work of federal employees and hiring contractors to do their jobs.”

Chris Edwards, director of tax policy at the Cato Institute shared his thoughts on the President’s move:

“Obama has worked hard to insource them again, as his union allies have pushed for.” Likewise, Trump was slated to face monolithic resistance from both the Democrat Party and its union coalition, all of whom have traditionally rank their own self-serving interests over the improvement of the nation and its government. The president-elect also planned to enforce “(h)iring freezes, an end to automatic raises, a green light to fire poor performers, a ban on union business on the government’s dime and less generous pensions.”

In conjunction, these policies could largely cut down government spending and also add a much-needed level of accountability to the system, which is why liberal Democrats, union bosses and feckless federal workers loathe them.