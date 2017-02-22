IT’S HAPPENING! Nearly 1 MILLION Immigrants In America Get News They’ve Been DREADING!

Well, it appears that the Obama years of horribly failing to enforce actual immigration laws are going to be OFFICIALLY done for…with the announcement that DHS Secretary John Kelly has just made.

There’s a new sheriff in town and hearing that is music to our ears.

According to reports, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly has officially ordered his federal agents to go ahead and start arresting and actually deporting more illegal immigrants.

He plans to make headway on one of President Trump’s campaign promises…yet another one that is coming to pass so soon after he’s become President.

Now, young adult illegal immigrants known as the “Dreamers” are still exempt. Agents were told that there are no longer any other special classes of people that are going to be considered as off limits when it comes to deportation.

The memos set forth by Kelly laid out the plan going forward: The memos set the groundwork for building a wall and call for hiring 5,000 more Border Patrol agents, 10,000 more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and 500 more officers for the Air and Marine operations at Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Funding those priorities will depend on Congress.

Secretary Kelly also announced that local police who want to be of assistance to help enforce immigration laws are all welcome. This is new when compared to the Obama administration when local police assistance was rebuffed.

With this, more people will be subject to “expedited removal” (a fast deportation process), although we are unsure at this time as to who that will apply to…criminal illegals would make most sense though.

However, what we do know is that this process would NOT mean massive raids.

“We don’t need a sense of panic necessarily in our communities here,” one department official said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. “What we’re doing is we’re simply executing the laws passed by the United States Congress.”

WOW…look at that, actually enforcing the law has become a ‘thing’ now it seems.

What a freaking concept!