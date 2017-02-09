HELLO! Trump Just Made 7 BILLION Dollar Announcement – Liberal Heads SPINNING!

Trump is doing it AGAIN! He has just made another announcement regarding his promise to keep jobs in America and this one is huge.

Intel plans to invest a massive $7B in a new facility in Chandler, Arizona! Making America great again, indeed!

From Western Journalism:

The city of Chandler, Ariz., received good news Wednesday from the Oval Office of the White House. During a meeting with President Donald Trump, the CEO of Intel, Brian Krzanich, announced the company will be investing $7 billion to complete its “newest and most advanced factory” in Chandler. Trump posted the announcement on Facebook, where it received many positive responses. Shane Close posted: “I’m so thankful for President Trump’s tireless and thoughtful efforts on behalf of all Americans and his vision to elevate our country to unprecedented and vertiginous heights of excellence and meaningful prosperity!” Louis Hoang posted, “Jobs, jobs, jobs. Those are the 3 words that he kept repeating during his campaign. Liberal lefts, keep staying in your world of ‘good feelings’, Trump train is full charge ahead.” Some, however, sought to throw cold water on the announcement. Katie Burlington posted: “If Trump took credit for inventing oxygen his supporters would believe it. This deal was brokered with Obama years ago. Nice try.” George Machun wrote: “Intel produces over 75% of its chips in the US. Always has. This has nothing to do with Trump. It’s been in the works for years. YOU ARE BEING CONNED!”

Haters are going to hate, but I’m just glad that we have a President that cares about the average American enough to keep our jobs in America.