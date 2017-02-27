While Hollywood A-Listers Gave Themselves Trophies, Trump Was at Governors Ball Honoring REAL Heroes

Donald Trump was not concerned with the Academy Awards on Sunday night. Not only was it sure to be full of Trump-bashing by liberal celebrities, Trump had a more important engagement to attend to: the annual Governors Ball, planned by his wife, Melania. And what happened there should teach celebrities a lesson or two.

Trump spent the evening honoring our heroes in the military. The Army Chorus was honored, while the Marine Corps Band played in the foyer. Trump himself also posed for a photo in the Oval Office with the Army Chorus, along with Melania.

Meanwhile… at the Oscars, celebrities were pretending to be heroes who sacrifice for their “art”. Actress Viola Davis accepted an Oscar for her role in “Fences”, her first, and understandably, her speech was emotional and tear-filled. At first, it started off well.

“You know there’s one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered,” she said. “One place, and that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, ‘What kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?’ and I say exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost.”

But then they took a turn into the bizarre, when Davis said something… rather strange. “I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life,” she announced.



Viola Davis: "I became an artist because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WhbYhfqIsS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Ouch. Needless to say, that line went over like a lead balloon. She was quickly and mercilessly roasted for it on social media, with many people pointing out that plenty of people are able to celebrate what it means to live a life… people like first responders, doctors, and oh yeah, service members in the military. Whoops.

Looks like Trump had his priorities straight this time.