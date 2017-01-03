House GOP reverses course on gutting ethics panel after Trump tweets

Donald Trump isn’t even President yet and somehow he still holds more authority than current President Barack Obama. No seriously, have you ever seen a leader make so much political progress using social media, more specifically Twitter?

Once more, Trump has proven that he doesn’t need an official title to have influence over the goings-on in America and specifically those of the House Republicans. After taking to Twitter, the House GOP has now reversed their decision to gut the ethics panel. Astounding.

Donald Trump disapproved of the decision to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics and this has apparently lead House Republicans to reconsider doing so.

Following a public outcry, and tweeted criticism from President-elect Donald Trump, House Republicans reversed course Tuesday on a proposal to gut their own ethics watchdog. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called an emergency House GOP conference Tuesday around noon to scrap a proposed House rule that would have effectively declawed the Office of Congressional Ethics. The proposal, which House Republicans approved behind closed doors Monday night, would have defied Trump’s “drain the swamp” mantra aimed at making Washington more transparent and less cozy.

If absolutely nothing else, Trump should keep the Ethics office to give him at least the appearance of government accountability. He’s not going to get to take the easy road like President Obama did. The eyes of the entire world are going to be on him, especially after the contentious election that resulted in his becoming President. He needs to do everything he can to avoid even the appearance of sketchy dealings and desire to make backroom deals great again, especially if he is thinking about running for a second term.