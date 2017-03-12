Intel panel contacts White House, demands wiretap evidence by Monday

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) have asked the White House to offer by Monday any evidence showing Trump Tower was wiretapped. A congressional aide confirmed to The Hill that Schiff and Nunes made the request in a letter to the White House. The letter was first reported by The Associated Press. Trump has kept his distance from the press since last weekend, when he accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower before the November election. Trump did not provide any evidence of the claim, and a spokesperson for Obama denied that he or any White House official called for the surveillance. The White House has asked that an investigation of the alleged wiretaps be part of the probe into Russia’s interference in the presidential election. Nunes has said that the intelligence panel would investigate potential surveillance of political parties as part of its Russia inquiry. Democrats have slammed Trump for the accusations, with Schiff calling the accusations “outlandish” and destructive.”

The public wants to know the truth. On one hand, we will happy if the wiretapping is true because that means our current President didn’t throw false claims at a former President. However, if no evidence is found, then it could cause people to lose trust in Trump. You simply cannot accuse someone of something and have no evidence, but that’s not usually Trump’s style.

If the wiretapping did happen, then what did it find? We want to know that too. What was the motivation? To find evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia? If that’s the case, then they clearly didn’t find anything because it would’ve been released already. Not to mention the fact that Russia isn’t the reason Hillary lost. Everyone can stop with that nonsense. Russians didn’t come to our voting booths and force anyone to tap on Trump’s button.

What do you think the wiretap fiasco will turn into?