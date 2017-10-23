Jimmy Carter Speaks Out On Trump – ‘Media Have Been Harder on Trump’ More than Other Presidents

I do believe Jimmy Carter is getting right with God in his twilight years. He told the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd that media has been rough on President Trump compared to other past presidents. At least that’s the truth, although it is a major understatement. “I think the media have been harder on Trump than any other president certainly that I’ve known about,” Carter said. “I think they feel free to claim that Trump is mentally deranged and everything else without hesitation.” In other words, they have outright lied their freaking heads off.

That wasn’t the only time that Carter came to Trump’s defense during the interview. He put forth that Trump’s aggressive style is not setting back U.S. relations with the world. “Well, he might be escalating it but I think that precedes Trump,” he told the Times. “The United States has been the dominant character in the whole world and now we’re not anymore. And we’re not going to be. Russia’s coming back and India and China are coming forward.” Hear that? That was a giant plop as Carter dropped the lack of America’s leadership right on Barack Obama’s head. Nice.

Former President Carter is now 93. He has battled and won against cancer and he’s still building homes for the poor. I think it is pretty awesome that he came to Trump’s defense like this. He even said he would be “eager” to assist Trump on a diplomatic mission to North Korea. Although I consider that a royal waste of time. We just put our B-52 bombers on standby for the first time since the Cold War ‘officially’ ended. The time for diplomacy is done. But it shows a willingness to help Trump and that counts for a lot.

“I told him that I was available if they ever need me,” Carter said, referencing a conversation he had with Trump national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster on the subject. Reportedly, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush do not share in the enthusiasm for Carter’s remarks on current affairs. They are all too busy bashing Trump and scoring political points… even Bush, who stayed silent for eight horrific years while Obama tore this country asunder.

One thing you can say for Jimmy Carter is he’s unafraid. He has used his position as a former president to take issue with others who have been elected since he served. That includes Clinton, Obama and both Bush presidencies. Carter was a disaster as a president. He was weak and feckless and a monstrous liberal. America breathed a sigh of relief as Reagan came into office. But Carter is an icon compared to the likes of Barack Obama. In 2014, Carter complained that Obama never called him for presidential advice. I’m not surprised. Obama is so arrogant, he would never do such a thing. But now it would seem that Carter is siding with Trump and that goes a long way towards redemption if you ask me.