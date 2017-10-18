John McCain BLOWS-UP After Reporter Asks: ‘You Intentionally Blocking Trump’s Agenda?’ [VIDEO]

For a moment in the past I actually felt sorry for McCain because of his diagnosis and brain cancer. I don’t feel sorry for this jerk anymore. Peter Doocy is a young reporter with Fox News. He asked Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) a straight forward question concerning the strained relationship between McCain and President Trump. Doocy asked if that relationship had become “so frayed” that he would refuse to support anything the President is trying to accomplish. McCain snapped at the kid and called that a stupid question. “Why would you say something that stupid? Why would you ask something that dumb?” The Arizona senator added: “My job as a United States senator — you mean I am somehow going to behave in a way that I’m going to block everything because of some personal disagreement? That’s a dumb question.”

What an unmitigated jackass. First off, there was nothing at all wrong with that question. McCain has acted more like a Democrat than a Republican. He is an obstructionist RINO and he is just a vile human being. He treated Ted Cruz and the Tea Party with nothing but contempt and he’s gotten even worse. Doocy didn’t deserve to be treated like that. It’s just inexcusable. Is he such a moron that he couldn’t figure out that losing his temper like that would play out on the news? Really? He needs to just go away and retire with whatever time he has left on this earth.

It’s no secret that Trump and McCain have been at odds. McCain torpedoed healthcare and many believe he simply did it out of spite to get back at President Trump. That’s how petty John McCain is. Just recently, McCain also took a vicious swipe at what he called Trump’s “half-baked, spurious nationalism.” The President then issued an ominous warning to McCain: “People have to be careful, because at some point, I fight back,” Trump said during a radio interview. “I’m being very, very nice. But at some point, I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.” Given Trump’s past history, if I were McCain, I’d take him very seriously.

McCain’s full quote was this: “To abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems,” he said, “is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.” He continued: “We live in a land made of ideals, not blood and soil.” Spoken like a leftist and a Marxist. He may have served his country, but he quit doing that long ago. Now he serves a different agenda.

McCain’s outburst is one of the most childish tantrums I have ever seen from a sitting Senator. I’m not sure the guy is right in the head anymore. If I were Doocy, I’d just consider the source. He did his job and he didn’t do a damned thing wrong. Shame on McCain.