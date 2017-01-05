John McCain Puts A Knife In Trump’s Back At The Worst Possible Time

Does that headline really surprise anyone? I mean really, everyone with two brain cells to rub together knows that John McCain only labeled himself as a Republican to get Arizona to vote for him. Ideologically he’s closer to Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump, which is why it’s not at all shocking that McCain has elected to turn his back on President-elect Trump.

If anybody expected something different, I have oceanfront property in Idaho to sell you.

McCain has made it clear that he intends to vote against the nomination of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for Trump’s Secretary of State. He is wary of Tillerson’s “cozy” relationship with Russia and Vladmir Putin.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

When asked about his vote, McCain sarcastically replied, “Sure — there’s also a realistic scenario that pigs fly.”

It turns out, however, that McCain isn’t the only one who is planning to oppose the nominee.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio have expressed similar concerns about his Russia ties. Referring to Russia’s Order of Friendship award, bestowed on Tillerson in 2013, Rubio commented, “Being a ‘friend of Vladimir’ is not an attribute I am hoping for” in a secretary of state. A close relationship was formed between Tillerson and Russia during his time at ExxonMobil where he was responsible for managing the country’s account.

While this doesn’t mean that Tillerson is automatically a Russian ally or that he’s gonna sell out America, it does mean that we need to keep an eye on him, should he be confirmed.