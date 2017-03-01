Just Hours After Speech to Congress, Trump Gets AMAZING News!

Donald Trump delivered a speech addressing a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. The speech was praised largely, including by mainstream media sources. But the speech, more presidential and unifying than any speech Trump has ever given, really resonated with Americans. Just hours afterwards, Trump got news proving it.

A new CBS poll showed that an astounding 76% of Americans approved of his speech. A large majority, including over half of all Democrats, said that they found Trump’s speech to be “presidential”. However, a large minority of Democrats said that they still found the speech to be “divisive” and “confrontational”. Just 36% of Democrats said that they thought it was “unifying”.

While some Democrats apparently insist on looking at his speech through a negative lens, it’s still true that most Americans approved. Most described it as “positive”, “forceful”, “inspiring”, and “knowledgeable”. Six in 10 respondents said they felt more optimistic after the speech.

Trump spoke on a number of issues, many of which hit high marks with Americans. He spoke about his initiatives to fight crime, address illegal immigration, improve America’s infrastructure, rebuild the military, battle terrorism and boost the economy. 78% of Democrats admitted that their elected officials should be working with Trump on these issues.



THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2017

CBS wasn’t the only outlet to come up with positive results. A CNN poll found that 57% of viewers had a “very positive” response to the speech, and an additional 21% had a “somewhat positive response. 69% felt that he was moving the country in the right direction. On air, Van Jones, a liberal CNN commentator, approved also, saying that Trump “became President of the United States” Tuesday night.

“There are a lot of people who have a lot of reason to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him, but that was one of the most extraordinary moments in American politics period,” Jones said of Trump’s move to give a shout-out to Carryn Owens, widow of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens. “For people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he might find some way to be presidential, they should be happy with that moment.”

We need more speeches from Trump like this!