JUST IN: Justice Department Makes MAJOR Announcement About Travel Ban [VIDEO]

President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from seven different Middle Eastern countries that are known hotbeds of terrorism was stayed by a federal judge in Seattle. The DOJ immediately filed an appeal and it is due to be heard today. The Justice Department is urging the appellate court to reinstate the ban, or risk terrorist threats. They have bluntly told those blocking it that if an attack occurs, the blood of the innocent victims will be on their hands. I absolutely agree.

The brief filed yesterday by the Justice Department says that a judge’s order blocking the ban endangers national security and violates the separation of powers. Again correct. What president Trump did in his executive order was not only legal, but constitutional. Following that, Washington state and Minnesota both told the court that restoring the ban would unleash chaos. No… this is what should have been done to begin with. Extreme vetting must be implemented to protect Americans from terrorists that are streaming into the US. Apple, Google and Uber filed arguments against the ban with the court Sunday, while former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry spoke out. So, the liberal moonbats are lining up. Three federal judges are set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday via telephone in an hour-long hearing in regards to this issue. The ruling is expected by many to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

From the Daily Mail:

The Justice Department filed a brief on Monday evening urging a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban, saying that a judge’s order blocking it endangers national security and violated the separation of powers. The brief from the Justice Department comes after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco had already turned down a request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a temporary hold on the executive order. Three federal judges with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are set to hear oral arguments on Tuesday via telephone in an hour-long hearing scheduled to be conducted at 9pm (ET) in regards to the issue, as audio of the hearing to the public will be released promptly after it is over. The judges are tasked with determining the fate of the temporary restraining order against the president’s executive order, which bans refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. On Monday evening, Trump tweeted that the ‘courts must act fast’ on the issue. ‘The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast!’ Trump tweeted.

President Trump wants this addressed quickly. He is right… we are at extreme risk right now for an attack and this is making it much worse. Muslims are being told to get to America as quickly as they can from these countries, so there is a mad rush to arrive here. That portends very bad things.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer argued the White House’s position on board Air Force One on Monday with reporters. “The law is on the president’s side,” Spicer said on the trip between Tampa and DC. “The Constitution is on the president’s side. We feel very confident that we will prevail in this matter,” he said. “Once we prevail, it will go right back into action.” I hope he is right, but I fear this fight is going all the way up the legal food chain.

Kerry and Albright are facetiously claiming that Trump’s ban would disrupt lives and cripple US counter-terrorism partnerships around the world without making the nation safer. That is utter bull crap and they know it. They don’t care who will die in the next attack and you see that right here. “It will aid ISIL’s propaganda effort and serve its recruitment message by feeding into the narrative that the United States is at war with Islam,” according to the six-page declaration filed in court. These people are simply treasonous to the nation. We are at war with radical Islam and we have the dead Americans to prove it.

Trump is correct on Judge Robart… he’s putting the whole nation at risk. This is a judge who declared from the bench that Black Lives Matter. He also does volunteer work for refugees. He’s not impartial and is frankly, loony tunes. The government has stated to the appeals court that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States, an assertion that appeared to invoke the wider battle to come over illegal immigration. Congress “vests complete discretion” in the president to impose conditions on entry of foreigners to the United States and that power is “largely immune from judicial control,” according to the court filing. That is correct… that is why it is constitutional and why in the end, Trump will prevail on this. Let’s hope that doesn’t come after more Americans are murdered by terrorists.