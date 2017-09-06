JUST IN: Trump Issues Warning – Irma Could Be The Biggest Hurricane Ever Recorded In Atlantic

JUST IN: Trump Issues Warning – Irma Could Be The Biggest Hurricane Ever Recorded In Atlantic
06 Sep, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The country is still reeling from Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the Houston, Texas area. But as Houston continues to battle back, a new hurricane is threatening the United States: Hurricane Irma. This time, it’s Florida that is potentially under attack, and though landfall is still days away, Donald Trump is already issuing warnings.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm with wind speeds as high as 185 mph, is now officially the strongest hurricane ever formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Not many other hurricanes have been stronger.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to give warnings to the American public:

While the path of the storm is not yet clear, it seems that Florida will be slammed hard. But Trump is promising that the government is ready and prepared. A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “It looks like it could be something that will be not good,” he said. “Believe me, not good.”

The Trump administration has already began to prepare, along with local officials. “My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida,” he said. “No rest for the weary!”

Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm’s landfall, and Floridians have been warned to prepare. In the Florida Keys and Miami, evacuations have begun. In the Caribbean, massive devastation is already taking place, with the island of Barbuda being declared “uninhabitable”, as 95% of the houses were destroyed or damaged. There is also no water, electricity, or telecommunications. It’s estimated that it will cost over $150 million to rebuild the island.

Cassy Fiano

More articles by Cassy Fiano

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to a friend