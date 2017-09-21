JUST IN: Trump Opens Up World Markets to U.S. Gun Makers – By BYPASSING Congress!

One of the things that I have liked about President Trump from the beginning is his pro-gun stance. That was just one more reason to pray Hillary Clinton didn’t get into office. Trump campaigned heavily on the Second Amendment. As far as gun rights, etc., Trump has been good to his word on the Second Amendment so far. And it just got even better for gun and ammo manufacturers here in the US. President Trump is preparing to shift the rules that allow gun and ammo manufacturers more leeway in selling arms and ammunition globally… to foreign buyers. This would massively expand the market for AR-15s and 5.56 and .223 ammunition.

Of course, manufacturers would have to gear up production here in the US and it might temporarily cause shortages, but it would also create more jobs and boom our economy. This is a great development that I did not see coming. It’s sure to score big points for Trump in the gun community. A report has surfaced through Reuters that aides to President Trump say he is putting the finishing touches on “a plan to shift oversight of international non-military firearms sales from the State Department to the Commerce Department.” The changes in rules concerning the governance of sales to foreign buyers can be done without Congressional approval. The left is going to have a meltdown over this.

This is a brilliant move on Trump’s part. By moving oversight from the State Department to the Commerce Department, it puts things under the control of a department that is more interested in upping trade numbers than conducting gun control. This will open up whole new markets to manufacturers such as Bushmaster, Daniel Defense, Battle-Tested Equipment, Smith & Wesson (American Outdoor), Sturm, Ruger, and Co. and other American companies. It is a massive leap forward for the gun industry.

An administration official speaking on condition of anonymity said, “There will be more leeway to do arms sales. You could really turn the spigot on if you do it the right way.” You can imagine what this will do to gun stocks in the stock market. News of the impending shift in policy concerning the oversight of arms sales boosted Sturm, Ruger, and Co. and American Outdoor stock values upwards of 18 percent. The jump is due to the shifting oversight of arms sales from the State Department to the Commerce Department, which “could increase sales by 15-20 percent annually.”

As with everything else President Trump has attempted to get through Congress, popular pro-gun legislation has been stifled. Trump just out-maneuvered all of them. One example of this obstruction, happened when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said House Speaker Paul Ryan would not let Congress touch national reciprocity for concealed carry. This legislation was brought forth on January 3rd, 2017. Because of the obstruction, it is dying on the vine. But the Trump administration is going around the establishment roadblocks this time to open trade opportunities for American gun companies… he’s decided to bypass Congress on this and you just have to admire the sheer genius of the move. I consider this very good news.