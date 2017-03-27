JUST IN: Trump to Sign Executive Order Reversing MAJOR Obama Regulation

President Trump is set to sign an executive order that will reverse Barack Obama’s carbon emission regulations. This is very good news for both jobs and our economy. I am still very upset over the healthcare debacle and President Trump’s actions over it, but this is a very good move on his part and Trump should be recognized for it. EPA head Scott Pruitt is leading the charge on this one and together, they will bring jobs back to the US as well as sanity to the EPA.

When Obama shut down the coal industry, it put many, many people out of work and utility bills started to skyrocket. Now, those jobs are at least partially coming back and costs are dropping once again. Obama’s plan, currently stayed by a February 2016 Supreme Court decision, sets specific carbon dioxide emission reduction targets for states, discouraging electricity produced from coal. Obama’s moves against the industry have already caused many coal plants to shut down.

From Wayne Dupree:

On Sunday, Washington Examiner reported President Trump plans to sign an executive order which reverses Barack Obama’s carbon emission regulations. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced it would take place on Tuesday. Washington Examiner reports more on the story. “This is about making sure that we have a pro-growth and pro-environment approach to how we do regulation in this country,” Pruitt said on ABC’s This Week. The order, he said, “will address the past administration’s efforts to kill jobs across this country through the Clean Power Plan.” Pruitt also said the EPA would work to bring back jobs, unlike what we have seen in Obama’s administration. It was also two days ago when Trump officially approved the permit for the Keystone pipeline. Today, I was pleased to announce the official approval of the presidential permit for the #KeystonePipeline. A great day for American jobs! pic.twitter.com/5ga6XmpStG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017 He signed a similar measure a few days after the inauguration. Signing orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/OErGmbBvYK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017 I will be honest when I agree or disagree with Trump, but on this issue, it is very satisfying knowing he opposes endless green regulations.

The Paris Agreement set emissions targets for countries and Pruitt called it a “bad deal” because it cost the US jobs without getting concessions from China and India. Innovation in coal and natural gas extraction have lowered emissions while also lowering the price of electricity, Pruitt argued. “This is an effort to undo the unlawful approach the previous administration engaged in and to do it right going forward with the mindset of being pro-growth and pro-environment, and we can achieve both,” he said.

President Trump has made numerous moves in this arena and it should come as no shock that this executive order is being issued. He promised coal miners he would bring jobs back and stop this carbon emission nonsense. He’s keeping that promise. I have seen grown coal miners weep in gratitude over this. Trump is doing the right thing here. This is a great step in the right direction.