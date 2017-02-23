Kellyanne Conway Just DEFIED The Odds With This Trump Prediction On Fox News

Kellyanne Conway made history as the first female campaign manager to successfully see her presidential candidate victorious. Donald Trump was inaugurated last month, and Conway has remained a vital part of his team. And she is still firmly on his side, as this prediction shows.

Conway appeared on “Fox and Friends” Thursday, and she predicted that Trump will remain in office for the full eight years. “We’re playing long ball here,” she said. “He will be here for eight years.”

“This country, for 24 consecutive years, gave its presidents two terms,” she continued. “This country decided that, with Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, and President Obama, four years is not enough for them to execute and deliver on their vision.” This is very different from predictions made by other pundits, liberals in particular, who have said that Trump might not even finish out his first term, much less serve out two.

Of course, the people Conway named also had higher approval ratings than Trump did, so it would be interesting to know what is the basis for this prediction. 68% of voters believe that the media is harder on Trump than they were on Barack Obama. It’s hard to see how this will all play out, and for right now, it’s all speculation.

As for Trump, he’s planning on sticking around for eight years at the moment.



Great meetings will take place today at Trump Tower concerning the formation of the people who will run our government for the next 8 years. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

