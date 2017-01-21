Kim Jong Tests Trump’s Resolve… Minutes After Taking Office, Trump Answers By Jacking Up Missile Defense Plans

Kim Jung Un threatened to nuke President Trump during his Inauguration. That of course did not happen, but the little troll says he now has intercontinental ballistic missile capability and can hit the United States. What he doesn’t say is that those missiles are not capable of carrying a nuclear payload yet. Details, details. Nevertheless, the North Koreans are a serious threat that has been left unchecked for far too long. They should have been squashed long ago. I assume that we fear China would come to their aid. But at some point, that dance is going to have be danced.

The NoKos do this kind of crap when they want more money from us. Previous presidents have played that extortion game. I doubt that President Trump will. In fact, immediately after taking the oath of office, he ratcheted up preparations to increase our missile capabilities. We will have a a state-of-the-art missile defense system that will protect the US from threats such as Iran and North Korea. For America to be great again, she must be a world class military power and that is the very first thing Trump is going to fix.

From the Conservative Tribune:

Promptly at noon yesterday, on time and according to schedule, President Donald Trump took the oath of office, promising to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” We hope Kim Jong Un, the maniac dictator of North Korea, was listening, because Trump also sent Kim a message, and the message was, “Just try me.” Within minutes of Trump taking office, the White House website announced that the “Trump Administration will pursue the highest level of military readiness. President Trump will end the defense sequester and submit a new budget to Congress outlining a plan to rebuild our military.” “We will provide our military leaders with the means to plan for our future defense needs. We will also develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system to protect against missile-based attacks from states like Iran and North Korea,” the website announced. For too long, allied nations have watched and worried as Kim Jong Un brutalized his own people while issuing insane threats to the U.S. and building nuclear capabilities to make those threats more credible. Trump has not only refused to play his game; he has making it clear that America will now make the rules. With improved missile capabilities, an increasingly dangerous foreign policy, and a clearly unstable leader, North Korea has been a ticking-time-bomb trifecta.

It is being reported that North Korea has two missiles on launch pads ready to fire off. Their launch is imminent. But there is a new President who doesn’t play games and Kim Jong Un find himself getting much more than he gives. The North Koreans are accusing us of being hostile because we do military exercises with the South Koreans. We’d be insane not to and the South Koreans are allies of ours.

I have a feeling that Trump will be a strong leader in this area and in fact, he may very well hand this little problem to his new Secretary of Defense to handle. Mad Dog Mattis doesn’t like the North Koreans. Be careful what you wish for guys… America is in a mood to grant your deadliest wish these days.