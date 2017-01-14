‘Liberal Snowflake’ Celebrities Are Mocked For ‘Pathetic’ Video Showing Them Singing ‘I Will Survive’ About Trump’s Inauguration [VIDEO]

Oh look! It’s the usual lame liberal snowflake celebrities singing a horrific version of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive! It’s in honor of President-elect Trump’s Inauguration. These people are beyond pathetic. I have to say I was extremely disappointed to see Matthew McConaughey in something so political and so classless. As a Christian, I would have expected better from him. In the video, you have Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Andrew Garfield, Chris Pine, Felicity Jones, Dev Patel and Hailee Steinfeld. Just head bangingly stupid.

Unfortunately, they will survive and we will have to continue putting up with their self-love, self-righteous bull poop. But that won’t stop Trump from becoming the 45th President of the United States and he will make things better whether they approve of it or not. Just more denial from the intolerant left who just can’t grasp they lost the election. Sucks to be them. These people do not represent mainstream America… the common man… at all.

From the Daily Mail:

Donald Trump’s supporters have hit out at Hollywood once again, this time over a video of some of the biggest celebrities defiantly singing before his inauguration. A new clip by W Magazine and Conde Nast Entertainment shows the likes of Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and Amy Adams reciting the disco classic I Will Survive. The star-studded cast is seen participating in a ‘lyrical improv’ reading of the Gloria Gaynor song in the video, released just days before Trump will be sworn in. It’s already racked up more than a million views, but many of Trump’s most fervent fans found the video to be ‘pathetic’, ‘out of touch’ and even ‘uncool’.

Well, that’s a minute 35 seconds that I’ll never get back. What a freaking waste. Six more days and then these jerks can really start bellyaching. No more parties at the White House for these asshats. No elitist schmoozing while everyone else suffers under a Marxist tyrant. Guess they’ll have to reminisce about their glory days.

If it’s going to be Hollywood against the rest of us, guess who will win? Matthew McConaughey, not only are you uncool over this, you chose very poorly. And we all know how that ends.

My sentiments on the video: