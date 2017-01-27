Liberals Keep Lying about Trump’s Inauguration Crowd, so Use This Crucial Detail to Shut Them Down

The argument rages on over the size of President Trump’s Inauguration crowd. The media keeps putting up intentionally misleading pictures to make it look like fewer people were there. Trump keeps claiming that it was the highest attendance ever for an inauguration. There are a number of points to consider here. There were more hotel rooms booked for Trump’s inauguration than either of Obama’s. However, some of the rooms may have been for protesters and the Women’s March the next day. I would bet however, that many of the protesters came and went the same day, although there is no way to prove that. Remember, Washington, DC is a predominantly Democratic-leaning city, as are its immediate suburbs. So, it is possible some of the differences are related to the local population attending Obama’s inaugurations, but skipping Trump’s.

I personally saw pictures that showed the area around the event that were packed with people, just as Obama’s were. The Washington Times claims that 31 million viewers watched the Inauguration as well. Sean Spicer claims more Americans viewed Trump’s inauguration than any other… actually, Trump came in fifth for television viewers. But, if you include numbers from Facebook, Trump rockets to the top. I believe that Trump’s inauguration was probably bigger than Obama’s second one, but probably smaller than his first. No solid numbers on that, just what I have observed. I really don’t think it matters and people should give it a rest already.

From The Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump’s inauguration beat out both of former President Barack Obama’s when it came to hotels booked. STR, an analytics company that tracks hotel bookings, reported that 91,000 hotel rooms were booked in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19 for Trump’s inauguration, according to The Wall Street Journal. The average rate was $358.69. Some of Trump’s 91,000 may have been for the Women’s March the next day, however, as hotel bookings for Jan. 20 went up to almost 100,000 booked. The march was Jan. 21. Obama, on the other hand, had 90,700 hotel books for his 2009 ceremony and 72,000 for his 2013 ceremony. Trump and the media argued over Inauguration Day attendance, and press secretary Sean Spicer came out Saturday to defend crowd sizes. Trump’s crowd did appear to be smaller than the crowd that attended Obama’s 2009 inauguration as the first black president in U.S. history.

“60 million people on Facebook in the U.S. generated 208 million likes, posts, comments and shares related to the presidential inauguration,” a Facebook representative told The Daily Caller News Foundation. There is no arguing that social media played a profound role in this election. Trump is a master of Twitter and he cleaned Hillary’s clock not only on Twitter, but Facebook and Instagram as well.

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway reminded NBC’s Chuck Todd, “I don’t think, ultimately, presidents are judged by crowd sizes at their inauguration, I think they’re judged by their accomplishments.” I agree. I am far more interested in what Trump is doing and what he will accomplish, as opposed to how many people showed up to see him sworn in. In the end, Trump became President and that is all that matters.