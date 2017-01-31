Melania Trump Makes MAJOR Announcement

There has been a lot of speculation about what Melania Trump’s role will be, as she will be staying in New York City at Trump Tower instead of in the White House with her husband. A new announcement Melania just made may have been the first hint as to what she has in mind.

Melania has officially begun to put together her White House staff, starting with event planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. Wolkoff has previously worked as an event planner for Vogue, as well as a fashion director for the Lincoln Center. She staged the Met Gala, and organized Trump’s inaugural balls and dinners. Melania and Wilkoff are believed to be long-time friends.

This is Melania’s first hire, and she is still expected to hire a chief of staff, a social secretary, and a communications director.

Wolkoff is married to David Entratter Wolkoff, and after graduating from Loyola University, she climbed the ladder in the fashion world before opening her own firm, SWW Creative.

It’s not yet clear was role Wolkoff will have in the First Lady’s office, but she will be commuting from New York to Washington. She does not have any political experience.

In the meantime, Melania will continue to live in Manhattan with her son, Barron.