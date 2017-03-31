Michael Flynn to FBI: Give Me Immunity and I’ll Testify! Trump Fires Back –

Does Donald Trump have connections to Russia? That’s the million dollar question that everyone has been trying to answer. Liberals have been trying to prove that he does, and they may have just gotten themselves an all-star witness.

Michael Flynn briefly served as the National Security Adviser for the Trump administration before he resigned when questions came up about his communications with the Russian ambassador before Trump was inaugurated. He’s now telling federal investigators that he is willing to testify about Trump’s potential connections to Russia, in exchange for immunity.

So far, Flynn has made offers to both the FBI and the Senate Intelligence Committee, yet neither have taken him up on it as of yet. Just Thursday, the Senate Intelligence Committee held a hearing on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, as well as Trump’s supposed ties to the Kremlin.

Robert Kelner, Flynn’s counsel, released a statement about his potential deal.

“General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” he said. “Out of respect for the Committees, we will not comment right now on the details of discussions between counsel for General Flynn and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, other than to confirm that those discussions have taken place. But it is important to acknowledge the circumstances in which those discussions are occurring.”

“Notwithstanding his life of national service, the media are awash with unfounded allegations, outrageous claims of treason, and vicious innuendo directed against him,” Kelner continued. “He is now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by Members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated. No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.”

It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to respond:

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Do you think Flynn should testify?