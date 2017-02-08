MIND BLOWING Poll Shows What Americans Really Think About Trump’s Immigration Ban

Donald Trump signed an executive order just days after being sworn in, banning travel into the United States from seven Muslim countries. It didn’t take long for people to begin contesting the order, with federal judges eventually striking it down. But what does the public think?

While critics have said that the ban is racist, Islamophobic, and xenophobic, Americans apparently like the ban anyway, according to polling. But the most shocking part is that Europeans support the ban, too.

Europe has had to endure multiple terrorist attacks over the last few years. That has evidently made quite an impression. A Chatham House survey of over 10,000 people from 10 European countries shows that most of them agreed with Trump’s ban. 55% of respondents agreed with the statement, “All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped.” Across the 10 states, there was a majority in all but two. They ranged from 71% in Poland, 65% in Austria, 53% in Germany and 51% in Italy to 47% in the United Kingdom and 41% in Spain. Disagreement never got higher in any country than 32%.

People are concerned about Islam, and how Islamic terrorism is spreading across the world. The Trump travel ban may not be the best way to handle the threat, but he is, at least, doing something… as opposed to Barack Obama, who just let terrorism spread unchecked. No wonder people are responding positively.