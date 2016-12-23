Mom-of-4 Kellyanne praises family, rips DC culture in ONE sentence.

This is hysterical. The left is in a tizzy over Kellyanne Conway being named as Outside Counsel to President-elect Donald Trump. I think that is on a par with Steve Bannon or close… Bannon is Senior Counsel to Trump and is his strategist. Conway will serve as another Senior Counsel to the President. The left claims that because she has four children, she can’t handle it. Well, she seemed to handle winning the Presidency for Donald Trump just fine and I think she will be fantastic at this as well.

Compare Conway to Valerie Jarrett. Jarrett juggled actually BEING the covert President and betraying us to Iran at every turn… so, Conway handling four children ought to be a breeze. She shattered the fabled glass ceiling and isn’t done yet by a long shot. It has leftists rolling over and wetting themselves. Nice. Conway pointed out she doesn’t play golf or have a mistress, so she should have plenty of time to help President-elect Trump. Funny. Nice slap at Obama and Clinton… clever. Notice, the ‘mistress’ angle could apply to either Clinton here.

From Townhall.com:

“It’s very humbling to be asked by the president to continue to serve at a senior role,” she told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo Thursday morning after her decision had been made public. That wasn’t the best part of their conversation. At one point, Bartiromo asked Conway to respond to doubters who wonder whether she’ll be able to manage a demanding outside counsel role while raising four kids. Cue a bold response from the no-nonsense mother. That, friends, is what you’d call “shade” – clearly thrown at former President Bill Clinton and Obama.

This is so hypocritical of the left, it’s stunning. Trump said in a statement that Conway had “been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.” And indeed she was. She is a vital asset to the Trump Administration. “I know this will be a very family friendly West Wing and White House,” Conway told Fox News Thursday morning. “The gravity and the responsibility of serving at a senior level for the president of the United States — it’s difficult to pass that up.”

Trump has managed to put together an impressive Cabinet and team. Kellyanne Conway is tough as nails and does not fear the press. She will be a key component of Trump’s success as President. She’s a mom with attitude and brains… and a conservative that liberals fear a great deal. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” Trump stated. In her newly appointed role, Conway will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions. And as a hobby, trout smack liberals. Always a good time.